Police appeal for information after man dies when car hits wall

A 29-year-old man has died after the car he was driving hit a wall in Edinburgh.

Police were called to Corstorphine Road at the junction with Balgreen Road at about 10.50pm on Saturday.

The man, who was driving a silver Volkswagen Tiguan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old male passenger in the car was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he is described as being in a critical condition.

Road policing officers are appealing for information following a fatal one-car crash on Corstorphine Road on Saturday, 30 March. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4595 of 30 March. More: https://t.co/gq56BG76iO pic.twitter.com/JVf9thrFjG — Police Scotland Edinburgh (@PSOSEdinburgh) March 31, 2024

The road was closed for eight hours to allow for crash investigation.

Sergeant Louise Birrell said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of the man who died and our investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle before the crash or who has dashcam footage that might help with our inquiries to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4595 of Saturday March 30.