Motorcyclist, 49, killed in crash with car

A biker has died following a crash with a car.

The 49-year-old man was riding a black Suzuki motorcycle when it was involved in a collision with a white BMW in Rosyth, Fife.

The incident happened at around 5pm on Sunday on Queensferry Road at the junction with Aberlour Street.

Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the BMW was not injured.

The road was closed for around six hours for a crash investigation.

Road Policing Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died at this very difficult time.

“Our investigation into the crash is ongoing. This is a busy road and we are appealing to anyone who has not already spoken to officers and who has any information that could help with our inquiries to please contact us.

“I am also keen to speak to any drivers who have dashcam footage that may assist.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2363 of March 31 2024.