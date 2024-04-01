Organisers hoping this year’s Big Lunch can be Scotland’s largest

Communities across Scotland are being encouraged to sign up for this year’s Big Lunch, with organisers aiming to make it the biggest to date.

Streets, schools, groups and communities who choose to be part of the national celebration on June 1 and 2 this year could win a shopping voucher.

Residents in Scotland can register their event at TheBigLunch.com, where they can download free resources to help plan their event and learn some tips on making it green.

Those who sign up and put their event on the organiser’s interactive map could win one of 100 £20 food vouchers up for grabs across Scotland.

Grainne McCloskey, Scotland regional manager at Eden Project Communities, the charity behind The Big Lunch, said: “Community spirit is at the heart of this event and we want to encourage everyone in Scotland to join in.

“Even if you’re a group of neighbours who enjoy a wee chat together or you’re part of a school community, club or a local group, sign up and register your event.

“The Big Lunch is about food, friendship and fun. It can be the first step to making a difference.

An aerial view of the Big Lunch coronation event in Ballater, Aberdeenshire (Michal Wachucik/Eden Project/PA)

“People are the key ingredient and we all have something to share. It creates friendships, increases belonging and can help new neighbours feel welcome.

“It’s also a chance to celebrate the people who volunteer their time throughout the year to have a positive impact where they live.”

The Big Lunch is an idea from Eden Project made possible by The National Lottery and last year more than 500 events were held across Scotland with organisers hoping to top that in 2024.

Winners of the food vouchers will be picked at random, with the competition closing on Friday May 10.