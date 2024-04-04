Gang jailed for drugs empire operated from housing estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gang jailed for drugs empire operated from housing estate

By Press Association
The gang was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday (PA)
Organised criminals who ran a drugs empire from a housing estate have been jailed after being intercepted by French authorities.

Ringleader Lee Docherty, 37, his brother-in-law Ian Millar, 39, Brendan Gillan, 32, his father Daniel Gillan, 60, and Christopher McKellar, 44, traded in drugs worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Between March and December 2020, the gang used a “heavily fortified” building on the Larkfield housing estate in Greenock, Inverclyde, to control the sale and supply of cocaine, heroin, cannabis and etizolam.

Prosecutors said the gang wreaked “disorder and disruption” in the local community.

The gang was caught when French authorities intercepted encrypted messages on the EncroChat platform, and all of them pleaded guilty at the High Court in Glasgow in January.

The court heard one message referred to Valium pills with a street of value of more than £700,000.

Drugs scale
Drugs were found when police raided a property in Greenock in December 2020 (Crown Office/PA)

A police raid in December 2020 yielded a drugs haul worth £150,000, as well as £12,775 in cash, at the Oxford Road property referred to as “the trap”, or “the shop”, the court was told.

Docherty, described in court as the gang’s principal member, was jailed for eight years when the gang was sentenced on Thursday.

Millar and Daniel Gillan were both handed six-year sentences, while Brendan Gillan was jailed for six years and four months.

McKellar, who was responsible for moving the drugs, was sentenced to five years and four months.

Serious Crime Prevention Orders were also served on Docherty, Millar and Brendan Gillan, and all the gang members will face proceeds of crime confiscation hearings in future.

Sineidin Corrins, deputy procurator fiscal for specialist casework at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: “For years, the criminal activities of these individuals have impacted the everyday lives of many ordinary people in the Larkfield area of Greenock through their significant involvement in serious organised crime.

Door
A fortified door had been installed at the property known as ‘the trap’ on the Larkfield estate, Greenock (Crown Office/PA)

“They caused widespread disorder and disruption through the supply of drugs and their influence on young people.

“This extended to every facet of the community, from local people living in the area to those who ran shops or businesses.

“But now, thanks to the efforts of officers and prosecutors, their grip on the local community has been dismantled.

“The members of this community can now move forward safe in the knowledge that these five individuals will spend a lengthy time in prison having now been brought to justice for these crimes.

“There are consequences for this type of criminality. We hope these convictions and the sentence send a strong message to others involved in this kind of criminal behaviour and demonstrates the ability of police and prosecutors to investigate, prepare and prosecute serious and organised crime of this nature.

“We continue to target all those who threaten communities across Scotland, working as a key part of the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce to protect the people of Scotland.”