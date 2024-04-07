Investigation launched into large ‘wilful’ gorse fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Investigation launched into large ‘wilful’ gorse fire

By Press Association
Police are looking to trace three youths in connection with a wilful fire. (PA)
An investigation has been launched following a “wilful” gorse fire which damaged a large area of ground.

Police Scotland has said it is hoping to identify three male youths seen at the Strathlene area between Buckie and Findochty on Saturday evening.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at around 8.45pm, with the blaze extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

There were no injuries, but police said a large area of land was damaged.

Police are looking to identify a teenage boy around the age of 15, who is described as having long curly red hair, of slim build and wearing a blue jacket.

The second is believed to be older than the first and is described as tall, wearing a jacket with a blue tick.

The third boy is believed to be smaller than the other two and was carrying a man-bag, police said.

Police Constable Christopher MacKinnon said: We are carrying out inquiries and the fire is being treated as wilful.

“Fortunately no-one was injured, however a large area of ground has been damaged.

“As part of our investigation we are trying to identify three male youths seen in the area around this time.

“The first is described as around 15-years-old, long curly red hair, slim build, wearing a blue jacket. The second was older than the first, tall, wearing a jacket with a blue tick. The third was smaller than the others and carrying a man-bag.

“We are also asking anyone in the area with private CCTV to check it and get in touch if there is anything that could assist with our inquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3444 of Saturday, April 6, 2024, or get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.