Police appeal after man attacked at party

Police have appealed for witnesses after a man suffered a serious head injury when being attacked at a house party.

The victim, aged 34, was attacked at a party in a flat in Craigielea Road, Duntocher, Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, on Sunday evening, police believe.

Detectives believe the fight then spilled into the communal area in the block of flats and continued in the garden.

The injured man attended the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley and has been discharged.

Police were called at around 6.45pm and issued an appeal for two male suspects, described as white Scottish.

Detective Sergeant Craig McGarry, Clydebank CID, said: “We believe that the man was assaulted whilst within the party and the fight then spilled into the common close and then garden.

“From our inquiries so far, there appear to be two other men involved who are both white Scottish.

“Only one description has been given and that is one man was mid-30s, 5ft 10in in height, had short dark hair and was wearing an all grey Adidas tracksuit and black trainers.

“We know that there was a large number of people in the area, some of whom were at the party, so we’d appeal to them to come forward if they have not already been spoken to by police.”

Information can be passed to police via 101. Please quote reference number 2885 when calling. Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.