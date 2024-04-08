Police appeal after man attacked at party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Police appeal after man attacked at party

By Press Association
Police were called at around 6.45pm on Sunday (PA)
Police have appealed for witnesses after a man suffered a serious head injury when being attacked at a house party.

The victim, aged 34, was attacked at a party in a flat in Craigielea Road, Duntocher, Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, on Sunday evening, police believe.

Detectives believe the fight then spilled into the communal area in the block of flats and continued in the garden.

The injured man attended the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley and has been discharged.

Police were called at around 6.45pm and issued an appeal for two male suspects, described as white Scottish.

Detective Sergeant Craig McGarry, Clydebank CID, said: “We believe that the man was assaulted whilst within the party and the fight then spilled into the common close and then garden.

“From our inquiries so far, there appear to be two other men involved who are both white Scottish.

“Only one description has been given and that is one man was mid-30s, 5ft 10in in height, had short dark hair and was wearing an all grey Adidas tracksuit and black trainers.

“We know that there was a large number of people in the area, some of whom were at the party, so we’d appeal to them to come forward if they have not already been spoken to by police.”

Information can be passed to police via 101. Please quote reference number 2885 when calling. Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.