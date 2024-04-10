Smoke warning at recycling centre fire as residents told to stay indoors

Fire chiefs have issued a warning of the potential for increased smoke from a blaze at a recycling centre as they told residents to remain indoors.

Firefighters have been tackling the blaze at Byrehill Place, Kilwinning, since Monday evening.

Six fire engines and a height appliance went to the scene after the alarm was raised at 10.05pm on Monday.

Police advised residents in the North Ayrshire town to stay indoors and keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution while emergency services dealt with the incident.

On Wednesday afternoon the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service warned of a possible increase in smoke from the site through “increased activity” in attempt to fully extinguish the blaze.

Area Commander Ian McMeekin said: “Currently, the smoke plume has reduced, and the fire is under control.

“The increased activity from 2pm onwards will allow fire crew and partners to gain access to the site to bring the incident to a conclusion.

“Residents may notice an increase in activity while we work to gain access to the site. Do not be alarmed if you see an increase in smoke. The fire within the site will remain under control as we work to bring the incident to a conclusion.

“We urge residents to remain at home with windows and doors shut. If travelling through smoke, motorists should keep windows closed, turn off air conditioning and keep their air vents closed.

The latest update from @PSOS_Ayrshire Our @NAHSCP is working to contact residents in the vicinity to advise them to continue to stay in & close doors. We're also arranging help to get food, medicines & other essentials to residents, which will be delivered by @fire_scot . https://t.co/LlacHbmkQ7 — North Ayrshire Council (@North_Ayrshire) April 9, 2024

“We continue to work with the recycling centre and partner agencies to minimise the disruption to the local community and will continue to provide updates.”

As of 2pm, the fire service said two appliances and one height vehicle remain at the scene.

There are no reports of any casualties.

At the incident’s height, around 40 firefighters were mobilised.

John McKenzie, Scottish secretary of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU), warned the health and safety of fire crews was at a heightened risk due to having been on the scene for such a long period of time.

He said the crews “have been doing a fantastic job at a challenging incident preventing the spread of the fire and keeping the public safe”.

He added: “However, we know that Scottish firefighters are up to four times more likely to get certain cancers than the general population and are therefore concerned about the potential impact of fire contaminants on firefighters at the scene.

“The FBU continues to call for much needed additional investment to ensure that all appropriate decontamination and associated measures are in place to protect firefighters across Scotland from fire contaminants.”