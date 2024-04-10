Frontline Police Scotland officers feel unsafe because of staffing – watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Frontline Police Scotland officers feel unsafe because of staffing – watchdog

By Press Association
Frontline Police Scotland officers feel unsafe (Jane Barlow/PA)
Frontline Police Scotland officers feel unsafe (Jane Barlow/PA)

Many Police Scotland frontline officers feel current staffing levels mean they are “unsafe”, a watchdog has found.

HM Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland (HMICS), reviewed Police Scotland’s wellbeing provision and found staffing levels were a prominent concern for officers.

Chief Inspector of Constabulary Craig Naylor said: “Many of those frontline officers and staff we spoke to indicated they felt that current staffing levels in their areas left them feeling vulnerable and, at times, unsafe.

“We heard consistently that more needs to be done to ensure the pressure associated with the dynamic and demanding nature of policing does not disproportionately impact the frontline and that the load should be more evenly shared.

Warrants issued in Carrickfergus
Chief Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland Craig Naylor (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Resource levels also impact on time away from work, with the cancellation of rest days disrupting the quality of recovery time, and officers and staff reporting difficulties in trying to re-roster days off.

“Compounding this problem was the requirement to attend court, often on rest days, with officers and staff only being required to give evidence on a very small number of occasions, adding to feelings of frustration.”

The inspectorate’s report, Frontline Focus – Wellbeing, found no recognition or reference to areas of significant stress in any of the work being undertaken by Police Scotland in relation to wellbeing.

But while the force offered good support to its officers in times of crisis, a number of other issues affected their wellbeing.

A scarcity of resources and stations in poor condition were issues of concern to staff and officers it was found.

HMICS found police buildings with holes in the roof, water running down walls and furniture in a poor state.

Mr Naylor said: “Police officers and staff support communities during their times of need, witnessing trauma, distress and acts of violence on a daily basis.

“They are exposed to incidents and experiences that most people will not see in their lifetime, and they do this willingly – often running towards danger as others run away.

“It is essential that officers and staff are looked after before – and if – they become unwell, so they can continue to deliver this service to the people of Scotland.”

HMICS heard mixed views on whether wellbeing was seen as an organisational priority.

Many frontline officers and staff said they only had a vague awareness of wellbeing services provided by Police Scotland, and the inspectors found support provided by line-managers to be inconsistent due to a lack of training.

The report found dramatic contrasts across the country when it came to the physical environments where police staff and officers work.

Mr Naylor said: “It tended to be those offices and stations where frontline officers and staff work, that inspectors have noted the worst conditions.”

The inspection contained seven recommendations for the force to improve wellbeing provision, including calling for wellbeing impact assessments when developing new and existing procedures.

Mr Naylor welcomed a recent announcement by Chief Constable Jo Farrell, who said the force will focus less on officer numbers, and more on prioritising what should be done.

He added: “Such a focus should help ease the pressure of expecting the frontline to do more with less.

“The challenge remains, of course, for policing to live within its budget, while delivering a high quality of service and protecting the wellbeing of the staff and officers.”

Deputy Chief Constable Alan Speirs, of Police Scotland, said: “Policing is relentless and is a job like no other.

“The chief constable has prioritised the health and wellbeing of our officers and staff, whose feedback was integral in agreeing a £17 million investment in enhanced welfare provisions.

“These include a new 24/7 employee assistance programme, direct access to occupational health services and a greater focus on mental health.

“We have restarted officer recruitment and are working with the partners in the criminal justice system and in health to reduce unnecessary demand on our frontline officers and staff.

“Police Scotland inherited an ageing estate with many buildings not fit for modern policing and we are working hard to provide our people with appropriate working conditions.”