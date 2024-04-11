More foreign nationals registered to vote in Scotland than ever before

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More foreign nationals registered to vote in Scotland than ever before

By Press Association
The number of foreign nationals eligible to vote in a UK general election has risen (Rui Vieira/PA Wire)
More foreign nationals were registered voters in Scotland for UK Parliamentary elections than ever before, according to data from the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

There were 4,007,200 people registered to vote in a UK general election in December 2023, down 0.1% on the previous year.

The NRS report is the first to show breakdowns for the new UK Parliament constituency boundaries which came into force last year.

Eligibility is different for Scottish Parliamentary and local government elections and the number of electors is higher at 4,241,800.

That figure fell by 0.05%.

There were nearly 189,500 foreign nationals registered to vote in Scottish Parliamentary and local government elections, an increase of 4.4% on the previous year.

This group represents 4.5% of the total electorate and is the highest number ever recorded.

Nearly a million people, or 22.2% of the electorate, are registered for postal voting in UK Parliamentary elections – a decrease from the 23.1% recorded for the previous December.

Similarly, 21.7% of the total electorate is registered for a postal vote in Scottish Parliamentary and local government elections, which was slightly down on the 22.5% recorded for the previous year.

Sandy Taylor, head of Electoral Statistics, said: “The number of people registered to vote in UK, Scottish Parliamentary and local elections has remained stable in the last year.

“Almost a quarter of the electorate is currently registered to vote by post. Our analysis shows registering for postal voting was generally higher in more rural or remote constituencies.”