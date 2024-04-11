Fire crews ‘dampen down’ blaze at recycling centre

Firefighters have remained at the scene of a blaze at a recycling centre, which was alight for three nights, to “dampen down” the area.

The fire at Byrehill Place, Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, started at 10.05pm on Monday with around 40 firefighters mobilised.

Around six fire engines were sent and police advised neighbours to stay indoors and keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution.

On Wednesday, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) warned of a possible increase in smoke from the site through “increased activity” in an attempt to fully extinguish the blaze and warned residents not to be alarmed but to “remain at home with doors and windows shut”.

⚠️ Incident Update ⚠️Firefighters remain at the scene of a fire within a recycling centre on Byrehill Place, Kilwinning. Two fire appliances are in attendance and work remains ongoing to gain full and safe access to the site to extinguish the fire.https://t.co/MWw6OuVKiL pic.twitter.com/2ViDQzdgWg — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) April 11, 2024

On Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson said “dampening down efforts” were continuing and two fire engines remained at the scene.

Area Commander Ian McMeekin, local senior officer for East, North and South Ayrshire, said: “Firefighters remain at the scene of a fire within a recycling centre on Byrehill Place, Kilwinning.

“Two fire appliances are in attendance and work remains ongoing to gain full and safe access to the site to extinguish the fire.

“The fire is under control, and dampening down efforts are continuing.

“We continue to work alongside partners to minimise the disruption to the local community, and bring this incident to a safe conclusion.”

John McKenzie, Scottish secretary of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU), warned the health and safety of fire crews was at a heightened risk due to having been on the scene for such a long period of time.

He said the crews “have been doing a fantastic job at a challenging incident preventing the spread of the fire and keeping the public safe”.

He added: “We know that Scottish firefighters are up to four times more likely to get certain cancers than the general population and are therefore concerned about the potential impact of fire contaminants on firefighters at the scene.

“The FBU continues to call for much-needed additional investment to ensure that all appropriate decontamination and associated measures are in place to protect firefighters across Scotland from fire contaminants.”