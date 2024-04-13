Teenager arrested in connection with death of 70-year-old man

A 15-year-old has been arrested in Glasgow in connection with the death of a pensioner.

Police were called to the Victoria Road area of the city’s south side at 11.55pm on Friday after reports of a serious assault.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.55pm on Friday 12 April 2024, police were called to the Victoria Road area of Glasgow, following the reported serious assault of a 70-year-old man. The man was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

“A 15-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries remain ongoing.”