Woman, 54, dies at stadium before Celtic’s match

A woman died at Celtic Park before a weekend match, it has emerged.

Emergency services were called to the stadium at around 2.45pm on Saturday after police were made aware of concerns for a woman in the toilets.

The 54-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The match took place at Celtic Park on April 13 (Jane Barlow/PA)

The incident happened just before Celtic’s Premiership match against St Mirren on April 13, which Celtic won 3-0.

Celtic FC have offered their condolences to the woman’s family.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, the club said: “We regret to confirm that tragically, a 54-year-old woman died suddenly at Celtic Park prior to yesterday’s match.

“Her next of kin have been informed and we would like to extend our most sincere condolences to her family.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are very much with them following this tragic incident.

“Celtic will provide all necessary support we can at this time.”