Home News Scotland

Muscatelli to retire as principal of the University of Glasgow after 16 years

By Press Association
Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli is to retire from his post next year (Robert Perry/PA)
The principal and vice chancellor of the University of Glasgow has announced he will retire next year.

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli studied at the university and has been involved in the university’s senior management for more than 20 years.

He will continue until a handover to a successor, which is expected to occur in September 2025.

Sir Anton has been in the role of principal for 16 years, and had served three terms. He had said previously that he had no intention of taking on a fourth stint.

Sir Anton will step down as principal of the university in 2025 (Alamy/PA)

His links with the university go back more than 40 years, and he said his support would continue throughout his retirement.

Sir Anton said: “When I was re-appointed to a third term as principal, I did make it clear to the university that I would not be seeking a fourth term. By the time I formally retire in 2025, I will have served 16 years as principal and over 20 years in university senior management.

“The University of Glasgow is in a very strong position and has built an excellent reputation as a proud civic and international institution, with a talented community and world-class research and innovation.

“It’s an exciting time for a new principal to come forward and lead our institution through the next chapter at an important time for the sector.

“There will be plenty of opportunities in the coming months for me to reflect and thank all of the colleagues, students, friends and stakeholders who have shaped my tenure as principal.

“I feel this is the right time to step back from my current role, to enjoy retirement and continue to be a loyal supporter of our institution, albeit from a new and different perspective.”