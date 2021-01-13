Katy Perry shares sweet birthday message for fiance Orlando Bloom

Singer Katy Perry wished her “love” Orlando Bloom happy birthday as she shared a selection of pictures of them together.

The California Gurls singer, 36, and actor Bloom became parents to daughter Daisy Dove in August last year.

Perry wrote: “Happiest 44th to my love, brilliant father of my Dove & a shimmering mirror that sees and reflects to me what I can’t yet see…

“Thank you for always going back down to the mat with me and never tapping out…

“So glad my moon found it’s sun, love you whole world doe”.

California-born Perry got engaged to Pirates Of The Caribbean star Bloom on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

She revealed she was pregnant in the music video for her single, Never Worn White, last year.

Perry released her new album Smile the day after giving birth to her daughter.