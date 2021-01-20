Rachel Brosnahan confirms production under way on The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan has confirmed production is under way on the fourth series of The Marvellous Mrs Maisel.

The Emmy-winning series was due to start production in the middle of 2020 but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The show is filmed in New York, which was hit particularly hard by the outbreak last summer.

Brosnahan, who plays the title character in the Amazon show, posted a photo of herself under an umbrella with a thick plastic sheet attached to form a full-length shield.

She wrote: “It looks a little different this year…but we’re back! Working away on @maiseltv Season 4.”

She previously shared a picture from her first costume fitting on September 23, in which she sported a mask with her outfit.

She wrote: “Mask game strong. Hat game stronger.

“We’re slowly and safely getting back to it but first costume fitting is in the books.

“Damn, it feels good to be (almost) back.”

The series has previously featured a large number of extras but creator Amy Sherman Palladino, who was previously responsible for Gilmore Girls, has reportedly said they will rely less on extras in the new episodes and instead use CGI to fill out crowd scenes.