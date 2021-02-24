Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson wish Tiger Woods well after crash

Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson have joined the chorus of support for Tiger Woods following his road accident in Los Angeles.

The golf star suffered multiple injuries to his legs when his car rolled over and crashed on Tuesday morning.

The 45-year-old is now “awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room” following surgery, according to a statement on his official Twitter account.

Sending love and prayers to @TigerWoods and his family ❤️ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) February 24, 2021

Carey, 50, wrote on Twitter: “Sending love and prayers to @TigerWoods and his family.”

Fellow pop star Jackson, 54, said: “Sending thoughts and prayers to you @TigerWood”, and shared a prayer hands emoji.

Sending thoughts and prayers to you @TigerWoods 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/sVXR8s00Ka — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) February 24, 2021

Actress and talk show host Jada Pinkett Smith, 49, posted a message of support earlier in the evening.

She had been playing golf with Woods the day before his crash as part of a promotional project.

Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!! — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) February 23, 2021

She wrote: “Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday.

“Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!!”

Woods was to spend Monday and Tuesday filming with Discovery-owned GOLFTV, with whom he has an endorsement contract.

Saying prayers ForTiger Woods🙏🏾🙏🏼 — Cher (@cher) February 23, 2021

US singer and actress Cher, 74, shared two prayer hand emojis and wrote: “Saying prayers For Tiger Woods.”

Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, 45, who is engaged to actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, wrote: “Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news. Thinking of him and his entire family.”

Thoughts are with @TigerWoods. Hope it’s not as serious as appears. 🤞🏻🤞🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 23, 2021

Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker, 60, said: “Thoughts are with @TigerWoods. Hope it’s not as serious as appears.”

Woods was in Los Angeles over the weekend as the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he presented the trophy.

The 15-time major winner recently underwent his fifth back operation to remove a pressurised disc fragment.