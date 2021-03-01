Jodie Foster celebrates Golden Globes win with wife and dog in matching pyjamas

Jodie Foster celebrated her Golden Globes win in her pyjamas as she kissed her wife and stroked her dog.

The Silence Of The Lambs star, 58, who scored the best supporting actress prize for her role as a tenacious lawyer in The Mauritanian, appeared taken aback by the win as she cuddled her pet while tucked up on the sofa.

She said: “Oh my god, are you kidding me? I think you made a mistake.

“I’m a little speechless, I just never expected to be here again.”

Jodie Foster wins the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/UZlX7q7lu3 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Foster sported black and white patterned pyjamas, while her dog Ziggy wore a neck tie in the same fabric.

Her wife Alexandra Hedison also donned nightwear, opting for black pyjamas with cream trim.

During her final round of thanks, Foster included a surprising name – that of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers.

She said: “I love my wife, thank you Alex, and Ziggy, and Aaron Rodgers and you know, the Hollywood Foreign Press. This is awesome!”

Jodie Foster. Jodie Foster's puppy. Jodie Foster's friends cheering in the background. It's too much. 🥺 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1UB8i7EE1S — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

Foster is a huge fan of the Packers and Rodgers had previously mentioned her in a speech last month.

The NFL star is engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, with whom Foster stars in The Mauritanian.