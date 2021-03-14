Justin Bieber and BTS among Kids’ Choice Awards winners

Pop singer Justin Bieber and K-pop superstars BTS were big winners at the Kids’ Choice Awards, where Wonder Woman 1984 was named favourite movie.

Nickelodeon’s annual awards show – known for covering celebrities with slime – took place with a combination of in-person and virtual elements.

Saturday Night Live comedian Keenan Thompson was host for the evening while a star-studded list of presenters – including Tiffany Haddish, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jennifer Garner – helped hand out the blimp statuettes.

US vice-president Kamala Harris also made an appearance to present “kids everywhere” with the generation change award following a tumultuous year.

The biggest prize on the night, favourite movie, went to superhero flick Wonder Woman 1984.

A pregnant Gal Gadot was on hand to accept the prize and said playing Wonder Woman is “so much fun for me and that’s because she’s such an inspiration to fans like you around the world who love her just like I do”.

British actress Millie Bobby Brown, the 17-year-old star of Stranger Things and Enola Holmes, won both favourite movie and TV actress.

In her acceptance speech, Brown said she was “incredibly grateful for all the women over the world that continue to redefine and shape women in TV and movies”.

such inspiring words from Millie Bobby Brown 💚 congrats on your #KCA wins! pic.twitter.com/rNkZgm4afD — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 14, 2021

Robert Downey Jr won best movie actor for the critically panned Dolittle and showed he was game for a laugh when getting covered in slime.

Before being drenched, he praised the young viewers for their “courage and flexibility” during the pandemic, promising them “beautiful days ahead”.

Popular influencer Charli D’Amelio, 16, was an early slime victim and was covered in the green liquid while accepting her award for favourite female social star.

Bieber, a winner on the night for favourite male artist and music collaboration, performed twice, taking to the stage first for the song Intentions and later for Hold On and Anyone.

Hamilton creator Miranda presented an award and got covered in slime.

Slime is truly a historic #KCA honor, green looked good on @Lin_Manuel 💚 Stay tuned for more awards & SLIME pic.twitter.com/sZIlIkkCuy — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 14, 2021

Kim Kardashian West was joined by Hollywood tycoon Tyler Perry – who provided the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with a home and security when they moved to Los Angeles – to promote their roles in the upcoming Paw Patrol animated movie.

The wildly popular South Korean boyband BTS won favourite song for Dynamite and also took home the gongs for favourite music group and global music star.

Addressing the ceremony remotely, Ms Harris praised American children for enduring the pandemic.

She said: “Thank you to the young leaders for being so incredible and for all that you do and will do. From social distancing to remote learning, we’ve been through a lot this year.

Kids everywhere are truly awe-inspiring 🤩 Y'all deserve this #KCA honor and thank you for the beautiful words @VP @KamalaHarris! pic.twitter.com/cS1fhYjfmv — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 14, 2021

“But through it all, you young leaders have really stepped up. You’ve worn your masks, you’ve helped out your neighbours, you’ve been role models in your community.”

Ms Harris added: “You are creating a better future and you inspire me and President Biden every day.”

Other winners included Ariana Grande for favourite female artist and Disney’s Soul for animated movie.

Stranger Things was named favourite family TV show while SpongeBob SquarePants won animated series and America’s Got Talent won reality show.

The Kids’ Choice Awards also claimed to have set a world record for the “most people slimed simultaneously online” after fans watching from home were covered in the green stuff.