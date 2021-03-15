What the papers say – March 15

Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick’s refusal to resign amid controversy over police behaviour at a vigil for Sarah Everard leads the nation’s papers.
The Guardian, The Independent and Metro report Dame Cressida has defied calls for her resignation following widespread criticism of the force’s handling of a vigil in memory of Sarah Everard.
The Daily Mirror leads with “fury” over the behaviour of officers, while The Daily Telegraph and The Times say Dame Cressida defended the force’s actions, as officers policing the event were in an “invidious” position.
Meanwhile the Daily Mail carries the pointed headline: “Shaming of the Met.”
And in a related topic, the i reports the Prime Minister will lead a task force on how to make streets safer for women.
Elsewhere, the Daily Express carries Boris Johnson’s comments that “British spirit” is helping the nation beat Covid.
The Financial Times reports e-commerce company stripe, founded by Irish brothers Patrick and John Collison, has landed a 95 billion dollar (£68.4 billion) valuation.
And the Daily Star says pub-goers may need to pay for tables up-front in order to stop people booking and not showing up.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe