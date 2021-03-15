What the papers say – March 15

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick’s refusal to resign amid controversy over police behaviour at a vigil for Sarah Everard leads the nation’s papers.

The Guardian, The Independent and Metro report Dame Cressida has defied calls for her resignation following widespread criticism of the force’s handling of a vigil in memory of Sarah Everard.

Guardian front page, Monday 15 March 2021: Defiant Met chief refuses to quit and hits out at 'armchair' critics pic.twitter.com/tto3eQdPGg — The Guardian (@guardian) March 14, 2021 Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/sprtSmLt9z — Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) March 14, 2021 Monday's front page:MET CHIEF: I’M GOING NOWHERE#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/4HYCswtHQ5 — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) March 14, 2021

The Daily Mirror leads with “fury” over the behaviour of officers, while The Daily Telegraph and The Times say Dame Cressida defended the force’s actions, as officers policing the event were in an “invidious” position.

Monday's front page: Pain & Anger. #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/d2Syl8mr3V pic.twitter.com/NdURuOMzpV — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) March 14, 2021 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Yard chief defends vigil crackdown'#TomorrowsPapersToday 📩 Sign up for the Front Page newsletter: https://t.co/tlYMNUKPpj pic.twitter.com/LrpHe7RFxf — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 14, 2021 Monday’s TIMES: “Defiant Met chief fights for job after vigil chaos” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MfiYh1bjCq — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 14, 2021

Meanwhile the Daily Mail carries the pointed headline: “Shaming of the Met.”

Monday’s Daily MAIL: “Shaming Of The Met” TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UuZO1RCeAf — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 14, 2021

And in a related topic, the i reports the Prime Minister will lead a task force on how to make streets safer for women.

Monday's i News front page – 'Safer streets for women: PM acts as police chief faces inquiry" #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/osuY7AZeXf — i newspaper (@theipaper) March 14, 2021

Elsewhere, the Daily Express carries Boris Johnson’s comments that “British spirit” is helping the nation beat Covid.

The Financial Times reports e-commerce company stripe, founded by Irish brothers Patrick and John Collison, has landed a 95 billion dollar (£68.4 billion) valuation.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 15 March https://t.co/kf6nTguqWA pic.twitter.com/hpAPHNvXwR — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 14, 2021

And the Daily Star says pub-goers may need to pay for tables up-front in order to stop people booking and not showing up.