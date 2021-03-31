Neil Gaiman: American Gods TV series definitely not dead despite cancellation

Neil Gaiman has said the TV series of American Gods is “definitely not dead” after it was cancelled by US network Starz.

The adaptation of the author’s 2001 novel of the same name stars British actors Ricky Whittle and Ian McShane.

Starz, a premium cable service, said the third series of American Gods, which finished earlier this month, would be its last following a decline in viewers.

Replying to a fan expressing hope that the story can be finished, Gaiman wrote on Twitter: “It’s definitely not dead. I’m grateful to the team at @Starz for the American Gods journey so far.

“Fremantle (who make AG) are committed to finishing the story that began in episode one, and right now we’re all just waiting to see which way forward is best, and who it’ll be with.”

American Gods, which premiered in 2017, is set in a fantasy version of the US where the Old Gods are at war with the increasingly powerful New Gods.

Whittle played demi-god Shadow Moon, while McShane starred as Mr Wednesday.

Former Hollyoaks star Whittle, 39, has also stressed his desire to finish the story, writing on Instagram: “There are plans and a serious passion about finishing @neilhimself critically acclaimed novel.

“I’m excited for the potential of that opportunity to finish #shadowmoons journey and final evolution alongside my incredibly talented family and their characters too.

“It is our loyalty to our fans, your positivity, passion & voices that will make this happen. Believe.”

The series is available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

In its statement, Starz said: “American Gods will not return for a fourth season.

“Everyone at Starz is grateful to the dedicated cast and crew, and our partners at Fremantle who brought author and executive producer Neil Gaiman’s ever-relevant story to life that speaks to the cultural climate of our country.”