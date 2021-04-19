What the papers say – April 19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A monarch in mourning, the latest concern over David Cameron’s lobbying and a new European football competition are splashed across the front pages.

The Daily Express reports the royal family are rallying “round brave Queen”, while the Daily Mirror says Harry is set to miss the monarch’s 95th birthday.

That occasion will be the Queen’s “loneliest birthday” as it will be her first without Philip in seven decades, writes the Daily Mail.

The Sun has Harry and William “united in grief”, with the pair having chatted for two hours following their grandfather’s funeral.

Boris Johnson has joined a “chorus of criticism” after six of the Premier League’s biggest sides planned to join a breakaway competition, The Daily Telegraph reports.

TELEGRAPH: PM takes on football giants over new super league plan #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/J9hRUuYTVg — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 18, 2021

Metro says pressure is growing for the Government to place India on the UK’s travel “red list”.

Britain plans to force those working for foreign governments to sign a central register in a bid to counter hostile spy activity, according to The Times.

TIMES: New powers to kick out spies from hostile states #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SjnMqQJO06 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 18, 2021

The Independent carries Labour’s call for “stronger checks and balances” after it emerged a Conservative donor was appointed to a Whitehall business role by then prime minister David Cameron, who is embroiled in the Greensill lobbying scandal.

Former European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker tells the i that he “should never have trusted” Mr Cameron and expresses regret he did not speak out more over Brexit.

I: Juncker – I never should have trusted Cameron #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AXqKmfiFsp — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 18, 2021

Retiring Merseyside chief constable Andy Cooke tells The Guardian the best way to cut crime is by “slashing” poverty and inequality.

Guardian front page, Monday 19 April 2021: Cut poverty to reduce crime, says police leader pic.twitter.com/e1pneGn1Uf — The Guardian (@guardian) April 18, 2021

A commitment by the US and China to cooperate in the fight against climate change has boosted hopes for a global emissions deal, the Financial Times reports.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday April 19 https://t.co/On8vjyEIGw pic.twitter.com/uHUKGh01Hd — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 18, 2021

And potential good news in Lincolnshire, where the Daily Star says treasure “dumped by evil King John could be under what is now a Grimsby housing estate”.