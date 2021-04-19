The sporting weekend in pictures

Chelsea and Leicester reached the FA Cup final while supporters made a welcome return to top-level football. Manchester City’s quadruple dream ended, Sheffield United were relegated from the Premier League and Newcastle moved closer to safety.
Away from football Max Verstappen was triumphant and Ronnie O’Sullivan made a winning start to the defence of his world title.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the images from the sporting weekend.
