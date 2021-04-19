The sporting weekend in pictures

Chelsea and Leicester reached the FA Cup final while supporters made a welcome return to top-level football. Manchester City’s quadruple dream ended, Sheffield United were relegated from the Premier League and Newcastle moved closer to safety.

Away from football Max Verstappen was triumphant and Ronnie O’Sullivan made a winning start to the defence of his world title.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the images from the sporting weekend.

Hakim Ziyech scored the only goal as Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 in the first FA Cup semi-final (Adam Davy/PA)

City’s defeat marked the end of their hopes of winning an unprecedented quadruple this season (Adam Davy/PA)

In a further blow for City, star player Kevin De Bruyne was forced off injured at Wembley (Ben Stansall/PA)

Kelechi Iheanacho grabbed the winner as Leicester reached their first FA Cup final since 1969 with a 1-0 win over Southampton (John Sibley/PA)

Sheffield United’s relegation from the top flight was confirmed after a 1-0 defeat at Wolves (Geoff Caddick/PA)

Norwich will take the place of the Blades in the top flight as the Championship leaders secured promotion despite a defeat by Bournemouth (Matthew Usher/Norwich City)

Newcastle claimed a stunning 3-2 win over West Ham to boost their chances of beating relegation (Stu Forster/PA)

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was triumphant in an incident-packed Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix (Luca Bruno/AP)

Defending champion Ronnie O’Sullivan rattled in three consecutive centuries to complete a 10-4 victory over Mark Joyce in his opener at the World Snooker Championships (George Wood/PA)

The next step towards the return of spectators to sporting events was made as 4,000 people attended the second FA Cup semi-final between Leicester and Southampton (Neil Hall/PA)

There were also a limited number in attendance at the snooker at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield (George Wood/PA)

Steven Davis was on target as Rangers beat rivals Celtic in their Scottish Cup fourth-round tie at Ibrox (Jane Barlow/PA)