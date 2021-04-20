Nicola Coughlan reveals how the Kardashians inspired Bridgerton characters

Nicola Coughlan has told Kim Kardashian West her family were a “massive inspiration” for some of the characters in Bridgerton.

The actress said the celebrity family were discussed “all the time” during fittings for the Featheringtons during production of the hit Netflix period drama.

WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!! https://t.co/KVnCi6UZRT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2021

Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in the series, tweeted: “As the world’s number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings?

“Because I feel like she should know this.”

Kardashian West responded: “WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat!

“Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!”

Kim Kardashian West (Ian West/PA)

Earlier this month Netflix confirmed Bridgerton will run for at least four series.

Filming of the second series is due to commence in the UK this spring.

Rege-Jean Page, who played the Duke of Hastings in series one, has previously confirmed he will not be returning to the show.