Mark Hamill and Anthony Daniels lead messages on Star Wars Day

Mark Hamill and C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels were among the famous names marking Star Wars Day with message on social media.

Fans and stars alike celebrate the space opera franchise on May the 4th due to its similarity to “may the force be with you”, a popular catchphrase from the long-running series.

Tuesday saw old and new performers share their memories on social media.

I'm beginning to accept the fact that I'll probably never do another movie that gets its own day.#MayTheFourthBeWithYou_Once_In_A_Lifetime pic.twitter.com/R6CrudU2Qo — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 4, 2021

Hamill, known to fans as Luke Skywalker, joked about the film’s huge success.

He wrote: “I’m beginning to accept the fact that I’ll probably never do another movie that gets its own day.”

To Celebrate this date in 2021, still sadly in Covid, I thought we might all sit round the fire and listen to another excerpt from my book. OK, there's no fire and we can't sit together but we can listen. Stay Safe and the Force will be with you… here:https://t.co/xCPnQf81d3 pic.twitter.com/6BONLNJ50G — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) May 4, 2021

C-3PO actor Daniels shared a video of himself reading from his autobiography, I Am C-3PO – The Inside Story.

He captioned the post: “To Celebrate this date in 2021, still sadly in Covid, I thought we might all sit round the fire and listen to another excerpt from my book.

“OK, there’s no fire and we can’t sit together but we can listen. Stay Safe and the Force will be with you.”

Pedro Pascal, titular star of The Mandalorian TV series, posted a photo of himself in his spacesuit, writing: “Category is: helmet head realness.”

May the Fourth shine extra bright for everyone this yearand May the Force always be with you 😎 #StarWarsDay #MayThe4thBeWithYou — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) May 4, 2021

Billy Dee Williams played Lando Calrissian first in the early 1980s and nearly 40 years later reprised the role in The Rise Of Skywalker.

“May the Fourth shine extra bright for everyone this year and May the Force always be with you,” he wrote.

Star Wars has always been about family, friends, and fans. I've met so many outstanding people, married my incredible wife, and helped raise our two beautiful children while playing Chewbacca. Here's to many more #StarWarsDay celebrations ahead! #MayTheFourthBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/znOnFLYmBN — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) May 4, 2021

Finnish actor Joonas Suotamo, who took over as Chewbacca from the late Peter Mayhew in recent films, wrote: “Star Wars has always been about family, friends, and fans.

“I’ve met so many outstanding people, married my incredible wife, and helped raise our two beautiful children while playing Chewbacca. Here’s to many more #StarWarsDay celebrations ahead!”

Disney also marked the day with a short video of R2-D2 and C-3PO.