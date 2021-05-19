Jennifer Aniston worried Friends cast would ‘cry their faces off’ during reunion

Jennifer Aniston has said she was worried the cast of Friends would “cry their faces off” while filming the eagerly anticipated reunion.

The actress will join co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer for a long-awaited follow-up to the beloved sitcom.

The cast will not be in character and will appear as themselves in the special, which was repeatedly delayed by the pandemic and was originally set to arrive in May last year.

They returned to stage 24 at Warner Bros studios, where they filmed for 10 years from 1994, to film the special, which will be shown on US streaming service HBO Max.

Cox told People magazine: “I was flooded with 10 years of irreplaceable memories,” while Aniston said her first thought was: “Oh God, how are we going to get through this alive, without just crying our faces off?”

The cast members also revealed what they believe their characters would be doing today, with Aniston saying of her character Rachel Green: “I would like to have maybe started a clothing line of my own, and it’s sort of a small franchise. Like a Nili Lotan. And I live in New York City on the Upper East Side.”

Cox added: “I always just feel like Monica would be doing something competitively with other mothers and trying to outdo them.

“Whether it’s the bake sale at school or something. I mean, she’d be so annoying. She’d be at the head of the PTA or something.”

Kudrow said she thinks Phoebe Buffay “is living in Connecticut with Mike and their kids, and she’s in charge of the arts programme for the school. And just the advocate for her kids because they’re different like she was.”

Perry said he believes Chandler Bing “would be a wonderful father. And a wonderful comedy writer”, while LeBlanc said Joey Tribbiani “would have opened a chain of sandwich shops”.

Schwimmer said Ross Geller would “have invested in Joey’s sandwich shop and lost a lot of his savings for his kids”.