Original puppets from The Muppets to be auctioned

Two of the original puppets from The Muppets are to be sold at auction.

The Statler and Waldorf puppet heads from the US television programme are estimated to fetch between £28,500 and £42,800 when they are sold as a pair by the Hollywood-based Prop Store auction house.

The figures were built by puppeteer Jim Henson, according to Prop Store.

Statler (Prop Store/PA)

Statler’s head features hand-sewn grey hair, a monobrow and a tag with the handwritten words ‘Statler 1998’.

The Waldorf puppet “likely dates back to the 1980s”, according to Prop Store.

Both of the heads are positioned on wooden stands.

Prop Store’s chief operating officer Brandon Alinger said: “Prop Store has handled tens of thousands of original props and costumes at auction, but this auction marks the first time we have ever brought original Muppet pieces to the public.

Waldorf (Prop Store/PA)

“Statler and Waldorf are iconic characters that have appeared across so many Muppet titles, it is a thrill to have these two examples we have in such wonderful shape and ready to go home with the highest bidder.”

An original hand-painted artwork for the 1979 The Muppet Movie is also being sold as part of the auction and is expected to fetch between £7,000 and £10,600.

The items will be sold on Tuesday.