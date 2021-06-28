Jamie Lynn Spears responds to sister Britney’s conservatorship controversy

Jamie Lynn Spears said she is “so proud” of sister Britney for publicly condemning the conservatorship that controls her life and career.

Pop superstar Britney, 39, told a court in Los Angeles last week the arrangement overseeing her affairs was “abusive” and criticised those – including her father – who have managed it since 2008.

Among the singer’s revelations were allegations the conservatorship required her to use a contraceptive device and prevented her from getting married.

Britney Spears made headlines around the world last week when telling a court she wishes to be released from her conservatorship (PA)

Actress and singer Jamie Lynn, 30, broke her silence in a video shared on social media, telling her Instagram followers she had not spoken sooner because she was waiting for Britney to do so.

The star of Nickelodeon series Zoey 101 said she has “only loved, adored and supported” her older sister but had done so privately, not publicly.

She said: “I don’t care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way.”

Jamie Lynn said she is only concerned about Britney’s happiness, before appearing to take a swipe at critics who questioned her lack of public support for the #FreeBritney movement.

She said: “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I’ll support her long after.”

“I’ve worked since I was nine years old,” Jamie Lynn, who stars in Netflix romantic drama series Sweet Magnolias, added.

“I paid my freaking bills since I was 10 years old. Not that I owe the public anything, because my sister knows I love and support her, and that’s the only person I owe anything to.

“I’m not my family. I’m my own person, I’m speaking for myself.”

During the court hearing last week, Britney suggested she wanted to replace Samuel Ingham, her court-appointed lawyer in the conservatorship case.

Jamie Lynn said she advised her to do so “many years ago”.

She said: “I’m so proud of her for using her voice. I’m so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her many years ago — not on a public platform but just in a personal conversation between two sisters.

“If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy – I support that 100% because I support my sister. I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she’s happy. So let’s keep praying. That’s all.”

Britney asked the judge to end the conservatorship, which she has been under since 2008 after suffering a series of mental breakdowns.

The court was previously told she would not return to the stage while her father, Jamie, remained in his role overseeing her estate.