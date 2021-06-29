Cardi B shares new pictures of baby bump and says pregnancy has been ‘blissful’

Cardi B shared new pictures of her growing baby bump and said her second pregnancy has been “blissful”.

The chart-topping rapper stole the show at Sunday’s BET Awards by revealing she was expecting while performing on stage with husband Offset.

The couple are already parents to two-year-old daughter Kulture.

New York-born Cardi B shared more details on her latest pregnancy on Instagram – alongside an eye-catching picture of her and Offset.

She showed off her bump in the topless snap while her husband held her stomach from behind.

In the caption, Cardi B said: “We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing.

“Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes.”

Cardi B posted a second picture showing Kulture with her hand on her bump, noting the little girl will have the same age difference with her younger sibling as her rapper mother does to sister Hennessey Carolina.

She wrote: “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and Henny. But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”

Migos rapper Offset, 29, described his wife’s pregnancy as “another blessing”.

The couple have been married since 2017.