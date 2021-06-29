Stars of Netflix horror trilogy Fear Street discuss LGBT representation

Star of Netflix horror trilogy Fear Street Sadie Sink said the films’ handling of LGBT representation is “groundbreaking”.

Based on the books by best-selling author RL Stine, the three movies take place over different time periods, with the first being set in the 1990s, the second in the 1970s and third in the 1600s.

They explore the bloody history of the small town of Shadyside.

LGBT relationships feature heavily in the trilogy and Stranger Things star Sink, who plays the character of Ziggy Berman, believes the representation was overdue in the horror genre.

Speaking at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles, she told the PA news agency: “It’s amazing, I think the way it was translated on screen was so beautiful and real.

“I was really happy to see that representation in this genre especially, it’s some pretty groundbreaking stuff we’re doing here.”

Olivia Welch stars as Samantha in Fear Street Part One: 1994, whose relationship with Kiana Madeira’s Deena forms the main storyline.

She said the trilogy’s treatment of LGBT characters as the “heroes of our story” is “empowering”.

“It was such an honour to be part of this movie,” she told PA. “I feel like we’re at the turning point of cinema and having more representation in all matters.

“The love the two characters have for each other propels everyone and saves the day.

“It’s so beautiful to me and empowering, it’s treated with such care and respect in the movies.”

Director Leigh Janiak said the films mark a departure for the horror genre.

She said: “Horror has a notoriously abhorrent reputation for how it treats queer characters, so one of the great things about Fear Street is I felt we could represent the reality of the world in a way that hasn’t usually been reflected in the genre.”

The Fear Street premiere, held at the Los Angeles State Historic Park, comes after California, the most populace state in the US, lifted the majority of Covid restrictions earlier this month.

Those in attendance who were fully vaccinated were not required to wear masks or social distance.

The lifting of restrictions has helped Hollywood’s attempts at returning to business as usual following the pandemic.

Over the weekend F9, the ninth Fast & Furious film, opened to the biggest box office numbers since the pandemic began, pulling in an estimated 70 million dollars (£50 million) across North America, studio Universal said.

Fear Street 1994 releases globally on Netflix on July 2, with the sequels arriving on successive weeks afterwards.