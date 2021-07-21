Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dolly Parton recreates 1978 Playboy photoshoot to celebrate husband’s birthday

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 2.49am
Dolly Parton recreated a Playboy photoshoot from 1978 to surprise her husband for his 79th birthday (Yui Mok/PA)
Dolly Parton has recreated a Playboy photoshoot from 1978 to surprise her husband for his 79th birthday.

The country music superstar, 75, slipped into a Playboy bunny suit complete with the famous ears as a present to Carl Dean, who she married in 1966.

Parton said Dean had always been fond of her cover from more than 40 years ago. She said she would have liked to have graced the magazine this year to celebrate her own landmark birthday but it is no longer being printed.

Instead, she produced a homemade version.

In a video shared with her Instagram followers, the Jolene singer said: “Remember some time back I said I was going to pose on Playboy magazine when I’m 75? Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore, but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy.

“So I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy. He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years and I’m not going to try to talk him out of that.”

Parton sat for a photoshoot and had a new cover made to go alongside the original one.

Comparing the two, she said: “I was kind of a little butterball in that one, well I’m string cheese now. But he’ll probably think I’m cream cheese – I hope!”

Parton included a picture of her surprising Dean, though only showed the back of his head, seemingly a nod to their famously private marriage.

She captioned the post: “It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl.

“Happy birthday my love!”

