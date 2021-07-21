Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Kanye West shares imminent release date for new album Donda

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 3.13am
Kanye West has revealed his new album – titled Donda after his late mother – will arrive on Friday (PA)
Kanye West has revealed his new album – titled Donda after his late mother – will arrive on Friday.

The superstar rapper announced the news with a Beats by Dre advert during the NBA Finals.

It featured US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who made headlines after missing out on the Olympics following a failed drug test for marijuana.

The song No Child Left Behind played during the advert and the track will appear on Donda, set for release on July 23.

“He’s done miracles on me,” billionaire fashion designer West, 44, sings repeatedly on the track.

The advert, scored and edited by West, states: “Live your truth.”

Donda will have its global premiere on Thursday at a sold-out listening event at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, which will be live-streamed globally by Apple.

Donda is West’s 10th solo album and the follow-up to 2019’s gospel-inspired Jesus Is King.

Rumours of the album’s imminent release surfaced over the weekend after web personality Justin Laboy said West had played the record for him and basketball star Kevin Durant in Las Vegas.

He tweeted: “Kanye West album is really done. When it drops this week, we probably not going to listen to anything else for a while.. Let me go enjoy all the current artist I’m listening to until then. God bless.”

Laboy added: “The production is light years ahead of it’s time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again. Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back.”

West promised the album was just days away in July last year, soon before running a failed presidential bid.

His estranged wife Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce in February, citing irreconcilable differences.

