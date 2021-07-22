Anna Faris shares surprise wedding news

Anna Faris has revealed she married cinematographer Michael Barrett in a private ceremony.

The Scary Movie actress, 44, made the announcement on her Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast during a conversation with a caller.

While offering the woman advice about her friendships, Faris admitted that Barrett was “now my husband” before adding: “Yes, we eloped.”

She suggested her husband was not expecting her to announce their news so early.

She added: “I’m sorry, honey. I just blurted that out, but it just feels like I can’t say fiance anymore.”

Speaking about the day, she added: “It was awesome. It feels great. It was at a local courthouse up in Washington state.”

Faris shares son Jack, eight with ex-husband Chris Pratt.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris (Ian West/PA)

The couple announced their split in 2017 after eight years of marriage. In a joint statement they said hey were “disappointed” by the end of their relationship, but still have “love and respect” for each other.

Pratt is now married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the pair share a daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Faris and Barrett reportedly met while shooting her 2018 film Overboard.