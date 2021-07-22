Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 23rd 2021
Stars pay tribute to Kelly Preston at Off The Rails premiere

By Press Association
July 22 2021, 11.39pm Updated: July 23 2021, 12.59am
Jenny Seagrove (left) and Sally Phillips (Ian West/PA)
The co-stars of Kelly Preston have paid tribute to the late actress at the premiere of Off The Rails.

The actress reportedly died of cancer aged 57 last summer shortly after finishing the film.

Sally Phillips and Jenny Seagrove, who also starred in the film, wore matching necklaces bearing the word ‘Kelly’ at the film premiere in London on Thursday night in tribute to the US star.

Phillips told the PA news agency Preston was “so fun and funny and irreverent”.

“She arrived at the hotel and went, ‘Hey bitches’, and Jen and I, being slightly awkward and British, and I was pretty overawed at that point, couldn’t think what to say.”

She added: “We really had a laugh, did a lot of improvising and a lot of really just hanging out as those characters.

“She made me laugh, she was so professional, she was so kind when things were upsetting and she had lots of advice about, ‘Don’t ever let them do your hair like that again, there’s no need to look that bad’.

“She was really, really funny.”

Off The Rails tells the story of four friends who go travelling around Europe.

