Friday, July 30th 2021
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

First glimpse of Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld in Hawkeye series

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 7.07pm
Jeremy Renner (Ian West/PA)
Jeremy Renner (Ian West/PA)

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld are pictured in a first-look image from the Hawkeye series on Disney+.

Marvel also announced the show, which will see Renner reprise the role of the bow-wielding Avenger Clint Barton, will debut on November 24 on the streaming service.

Steinfeld will play Kate Bishop, a Marvel Comics character who takes up the Hawkeye mantle after training as a member of the Young Avengers.

The image appears to show the pair training together with Bishop clasping a bow against the backdrop of a punching bag and various pieces of archery equipment.

Renner told Entertainment Weekly: “(Kate is) a 22-year-old kid and she’s a big Hawkeye fan.

“She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she’s such a fangirl of Hawkeye.

“The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life.”

Brit Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Hailee Steinfeld (Ian West/PA)

The series will also star Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox and Zahn McClarnon.

Oscar-nominee Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her role of Russian super-spy Yelena Belova from Black Widow.

Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hawkeye will take place after the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

