Tuesday, August 3rd 2021
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Comedian Kathy Griffin reveals cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 1.41pm Updated: August 2 2021, 3.03pm
Comedian Kathy Griffin has revealed she has lung cancer (Ian West/PA)
Comedian Kathy Griffin has revealed she has lung cancer.

The 60-year-old said she is to have surgery to have part of one lung removed.

She said she “should be up and running around as usual in a month or less” and will be “just fine”.

Griffin added that she developed lung cancer despite not being a smoker.

She wrote on Twitter and Instagram: “I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed.

“Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!

“The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung.

“Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing.

“I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”

The 18th Annual Sir Elton John Oscar Party – Los Angeles
Kathy Griffin (PA)

Griffin said she has been vaccinated against coronavirus and “the consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious”.

“Please stay up to date on your medical check-ups. It’ll save your life,” she added.

American TV star Ross Mathews was among those sending well-wishes to Griffin.

He commented on her Instagram post, writing: “Love you so much!!! I’m here if you need anything. Don’t hesitate.”

In 2017, Griffin reportedly shaved her head as a show of solidarity for her sister Joyce, who later died of cancer.

She also lost her brother Gary to cancer in 2014, according to reports.

Her mother Maggie, who frequently appeared on television alongside her, died last year aged 99.

Emmy and Grammy winner Griffin is known for her stand-up comedy and has also starred in television programmes including Kathy Griffin: My Life On The D-List, Suddenly Susan and The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.

Last year she married Randy Bick in a ceremony which was officiated by actress Lily Tomlin.

The pair have been in a relationship since 2011.

