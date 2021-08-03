Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi join John Cena at star-studded Suicide Squad premiere

By Press Association
August 3 2021, 10.13am
Taika Waititi, left, a cast member in “The Suicide Squad,” is joined by his date, singer Rita Ora, as he poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Taika Waititi, left, a cast member in “The Suicide Squad,” is joined by his date, singer Rita Ora, as he poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

John Cena has praised film director James Gunn for “making you care about every single one” of the characters in his latest film.

The WWE star and actor, 44, stars as Peacemaker in Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which features an all-star cast including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Peter Capaldi, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis and more.

Also in attendance on the red carpet was singer Rita Ora and director and actor Taika Waititi, who are rumoured to be a couple.

Ora, 30 and Jojo Rabbit director Waititi, 45, who also has a role in The Suicide Squad, held hands as they posed for pictures.

Taika Waititi with Rita Ora at the premiere in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Cena arrived at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles dressed as his character Peacemaker, telling Associated Press: “We have 25 identifiable superheroes. That’s why I’m here in costume. I’m just trying to get everybody familiar with me, but that’s what makes it wonderful. James (Gunn) makes you care about every single one. So if someone doesn’t make it, you feel an emotional connection.”

John Cena came in character for the premiere at the Regency Village Theatre (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The film sees Robbie reprise her role as Harley Quinn.

Speaking on the red carpet she told AP of the character: “She’s weirdly a bit more settled and focused in this movie than I think we’ve seen her. But she’s also, she’s looking for love.”

Former Doctor Who and The Thick Of It star Capaldi plays The Thinker, with Elba as Bloodsport and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson taking on the role of Blackguard.

The Suicide Squad was released in UK cinemas on July 30.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier