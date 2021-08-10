Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Actress Christina Ricci shares baby news

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 10.14pm
Actress Christina Ricci has revealed she is expecting her second child.

The former child star of films including The Addams Family and Casper announced the news on Instagram, sharing a snap of her ultrasound.

“Life keeps getting better,” the 41-year-old wrote in the caption.

The news comes after Ricci divorced ex-husband James Heerdegen, citing irreconcilable differences last year.

She accused him of “severe physical and emotional abuse”.

The former couple share a son, seven-year-old Freddie.

Ricci met Heerdegen, a camera operator for films and television, on the set of her short-lived TV series Pan Am in 2011.

They started dating the following year and married in 2013.

Ricci’s other film roles include Sleepy Hollow, Speed Racer and the upcoming fourth Matrix movie.

