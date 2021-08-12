Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Kim Kardashian says she was left in tears over Kate comparisons

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 6.43am
Kim Kardashian West has revealed she was left in tears after being compared to the Duchess of Cambridge while she was pregnant (PA)
Kim Kardashian West has revealed she was left in tears after being compared with the Duchess of Cambridge while she was pregnant.

The billionaire businesswoman was expecting her first child – daughter North – while Kate was set to welcome Prince George in 2013.

Kardashian West, 40, said she did not enjoy being pregnant and criticised the media’s treatment of her.

Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West (Francis Specker/PA)

During an appearance on the We Are Supported By podcast with hosts Kristen Bell and Monica Padman, she recalled seeing news articles comparing her to a whale and said the media “brutalised” her.

And Kardashian West said magazines also compared her with Kate, now 39.

“It was really, really crazy,” Kardashian West said. “They would always compare me to Kate Middleton so it would say ‘Kate the waif and Kim the whale, the waif versus the whale’.

“It was so nasty. I don’t think that would really fly today, but it killed my self-esteem. I really can’t believe that this was acceptable and that this was OK.

“But I would sit at home and cry all the time.”

The Duchess of Cambridge
The Duchess of Cambridge (John Walton/PA)

Kardashian West said she was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia while pregnant, leading to swelling in her feet and face. She had her last two children by surrogate.

Elsewhere on the podcast, the US reality TV star credited estranged husband Kanye West with helping her not care what people think.

She filed for divorce from the superstar rapper and fashion designer in February.

They have been married for more than six years and have four children together.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian West has credited estranged husband Kanye West with helping her become more sure of herself (PA)

Kardashian West said: “I got to a point – and maybe being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade, someone that absolutely didn’t care about likeability factor or what any perception of him was as long as he was true to himself – that taught me so much in the best way of just being me and living in the moment.”

She said she realised she did not have to please people all the time, adding: “As long as I’m myself and as long as I’m doing it the way that I want to do, you have one life and you’re living it for you.

“That taught me to just be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought.”

