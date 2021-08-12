Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Chris Hemsworth shows off birthday cake made by his children

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 7.05am
Thor star Chris Hemsworth showed off the ‘awesome’ cake his children made to celebrate his birthday (Ian West/PA)
Thor star Chris Hemsworth has showed off the “awesome” cake his children made to celebrate his birthday.

The Australian actor turned 38 and marked the occasion with a family party.

He shared snaps of his surfer-themed cake on Instagram, revealing that his three children – daughter India, nine, and seven-year-old twin sons, Sasha and Tristan – made it.

It included a confectionery version of Hemsworth riding a wave.

Hemsworth captioned the post: “Thanks for all the birthday messages! Had an epic day with the family and succeeded in devouring 75% of this awesome cake that my kids made before collapsing into a giant sugary heap of joy.

“Love you all! Cheers.”

Hemsworth’s wife, Spanish model Elsa Pataky, marked her husband’s birthday with a slideshow of pictures on Instagram.

The 45-year-old said: “Happy birthday to my favourite husband ever. You mean the world to me. For many more years of laughs and happiness.”

Hemsworth’s actor brother, Liam, also wished him a happy birthday in a brief message alongside a picture of the pair enjoying themselves at a waterfall.

And big brother Luke, also an actor, posted a picture of the brothers together, and wrote: “Happy birthday brother @chrishemsworth!! Love you mate will remember this trip the Kimberly region for ever. So many memories together.”

