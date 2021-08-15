Entertainment / TV & Film Game Of Thones star Emilia Clarke reunites with on-screen husband Jason Momoa By Press Association August 15 2021, 6.50pm Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke (Isabel Infantes/PA) Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has shared photos of her reuniting with her on-screen husband Jason Momoa. They played Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo in the hit series. Clarke posted a photo on Instagram of Momoa holding her in the air while both beamed at the camera. View this post on InstagramA post shared by @emilia_clarke Alongside the picture, she wrote: “When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi.” Momoa, who also shared the image, wrote on Instagram: “MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever @emilia_clarke.” Game Of Thrones was a pop culture phenomenon during its eight-series run. Production on its prequel House Of The Dragon began earlier this year. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy pictured in first images from Game Of Thrones prequel Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon starts production Cardi B, Jason Momoa and David Schwimmer share election day photos Emilia Clarke celebrates birthday with ‘most exhilarating experience of my life’