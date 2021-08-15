Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021
Entertainment / TV & Film

Game Of Thones star Emilia Clarke reunites with on-screen husband Jason Momoa

By Press Association
August 15 2021, 6.50pm
Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has shared photos of her reuniting  with her on-screen husband Jason Momoa.

They played Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo in the hit series.

Clarke posted a photo on Instagram of Momoa holding her in the air while both beamed at the camera.

Alongside the picture, she wrote: “When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi.”

Momoa, who also shared the image, wrote on Instagram: “MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever @emilia_clarke.”

Game Of Thrones was a pop culture phenomenon during its eight-series run.

Production on its prequel House Of The Dragon began earlier this year.

