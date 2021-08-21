Amanda Seyfried remembers late Big Love co-star Bill Paxton

Amanda Seyfried has remembered her late Big Love co-star Bill Paxton more than four years after his death, paying tribute to his “bright, warm light.”

The Mamma star played Paxton’s daughter Sarah in the series about a polygamist and his relationship with his three wives, which ran from 2006 to 2011.

Seyfried shared a photo of them together on Instagram and wrote: “Bill and me.

“Sorting through the thousands of photos I’ve packed away over the years has been mostly fun but every once in a while I find one that brings me to my knees.

“I got so lucky to know this man and feel his bright, warm light so often while playing his daughter on Big Love.

“He was wonderful and so deeply loved, and I miss him.

Paxton starred in the series as Bill Hendrickson, the patriarch of a fundamentalist Mormon family.

Bill Paxton (Ian West/PA)

His three wives were played by Jeanne Tripplehorn, Chloe Sevigny and Ginnifer Goodwin.

Paxton died of a stroke following surgery complications at the age of 61 in February 2017.

Paxton was also well known for his role in films such as Twister, Titanic and Apollo 13.

Seyfried’s big break came with the 2004 film Mean Girls and she has since starred in the Mamma Mia films, Les Miserables and was recently nominated for an Oscar for her turn in David Fincher’s film Mank.