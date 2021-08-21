Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Amanda Seyfried remembers late Big Love co-star Bill Paxton

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 10.37am
Amanda Seyfried (Ian West/PA)
Amanda Seyfried has remembered her late Big Love co-star Bill Paxton more than four years after his death, paying tribute to his “bright, warm light.”

The Mamma star played Paxton’s daughter Sarah in the series about a polygamist and his relationship with his three wives, which ran from 2006 to 2011.

Seyfried shared a photo of them together on Instagram and wrote: “Bill and me.

“Sorting through the thousands of photos I’ve packed away over the years has been mostly fun but every once in a while I find one that brings me to my knees.

“I got so lucky to know this man and feel his bright, warm light so often while playing his daughter on Big Love.

“He was wonderful and so deeply loved, and I miss him.

Paxton starred in the series as Bill Hendrickson, the patriarch of a fundamentalist Mormon family.

Titanic 3D World Premiere – London
Bill Paxton (Ian West/PA)

His three wives were played by Jeanne Tripplehorn, Chloe Sevigny and Ginnifer Goodwin.

Paxton died of a stroke following surgery complications at the age of 61 in February 2017.

He had the operation, to replace a heart valve and repair damage to his aorta, 11 days before his death at the age of 61 on February 25.

Paxton was also well known for his role in films such as Twister, Titanic and Apollo 13.

Seyfried’s big break came with the 2004 film Mean Girls and she has since starred in the Mamma Mia films, Les Miserables and was recently nominated for an Oscar for her turn in David Fincher’s film Mank.

