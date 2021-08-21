Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Hilary Duff hails vaccination after contracting coronavirus

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 11.31am
Hilary Duff says she has contracted coronavirus (Yui Mok/PA)
Hilary Duff has said she is “happy to be vaxxed” as she revealed she has contracted Covid-19.

The US is in the grip of a surge in coronavirus cases due to the more transmissible Delta variant.

The Lizzie McGuire actress, 33, who welcomed her third child earlier this year, wrote on Instagram: “That delta… she’s a little bitch. Symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. Sinus pressure. Brain fog.”

Hilary Duff said she is experiencing a range of Covid symptoms (Hilary Duff/Instagram)

She added: “Happy to be vaxxed,” signing off with a peace sign emoji.

It was recently announced that Duff, also known for the comedy Younger, will star in a sequel to the fan-favourite comedy series How I Met Your Mother.

She will appear in How I Met Your Father, which was announced by the US streaming platform Hulu.

Duff, who will also serve as a producer, stars as Sophie, the main character and narrator telling her son how she met his father.

According to Hulu, the show “catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options”.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, known for their work on This Is Us, will produce the series alongside the original’s creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas.

How I Met Your Mother ran for nine series from 2005 to 2014 and starred Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hannigan and Cristin Milioti as a group of friends in New York City.

