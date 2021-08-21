Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Chrissy Teigen shows off new look inspired by Kourtney Kardashian

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 1.15pm
Chrissy Teigen and Kourtney Kardashian (PA)
Chrissy Teigen has shown off a dramatic new look inspired by her friend Kourtney Kardashian.

The TV star and cookbook author debuted a blunt bob haircut in a post on Instagram, in which she is stroking her newly chopped locks.

She captioned the video: “Cause @kourtneykardash looked so keeeeyute!”

Kardashian, who showed off a similar look last week, gave her stamp of approval, writing in the comments: “WOW,” while her mother Kris Jenner wrote: “Gorgeous,” with a flames emoji.

Teigen, who changes her style frequently, previously had hair down to her shoulders, while Kardashian chopped off far more and previously had hair halfway down her back.

Kardashian first hinted she had cut off much of her hair when she shared photos from 10 days of quarantine with boyfriend Travis Barker, which included a picture of a large amount of her hair.

She revealed her new look on August 14 when she posted a mirror selfie captioned with just a scissors emoji.

Teigen has previously said she was depressed due to being placed in the “cancel club” following allegations of online bullying.

She took a social media break in May after TV personality Courtney Stodden, who is non-binary, accused her of bullying them online a decade ago.

Teigen’s reputation took a battering after Stodden accused her of sending messages urging them to kill themselves.

Teigen was also criticised for posts about Lindsay Lohan’s self-harming struggles.

She promised to personally apologise to anyone she targeted and described the experience as “VERY humbling”.

