Friday, August 27th 2021
Entertainment / Music

Britney Spears praises boyfriend Sam Asghari for support through ‘hardest years’

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 9.11am
Britney Spears has thanked boyfriend Sam Asghari for his support during her ‘hardest years’ (PA)
Britney Spears has thanked boyfriend Sam Asghari for his support during her 'hardest years' (PA)

Britney Spears has thanked boyfriend Sam Asghari for his support during her “hardest years”.

The pop superstar, who has been trying to force the termination of the strict legal agreement controlling her life and career, met the Iranian actor on the set of a music video in 2016.

Asghari, 27, frequently shares support for Spears, 39, on social media as she pushes to be freed from the “abusive” conservatorship.

Spears shared a picture of the pair together on Instagram and thanked him for helping her through “the hardest years of my life”.

She joked Asghari “happens to be an extremely good cook” and made a tongue-in-cheek bid to land him an action film role.

Spears wrote: “Fast & Furious franchise, don’t miss out on your next star.”

Their relationship became a central issue in the conservatorship in June when Spears delivered bombshell testimony at a court in Los Angeles.

Spears, who has two sons from her marriage to ex-husband Kevin Federline, said she wanted to get married and have more children but was being prevented from doing so by the arrangement she was placed under in 2008 after suffering a series of mental breakdowns.

Spears’s dramatic court appearance triggered significant developments in the case.

Her father has agreed to her demand he step down from his role overseeing her estate, though no timeline for walking away has been set.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for September.

