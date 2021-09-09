Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jennifer Lawrence expecting first child with husband Cooke Maroney

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 3.33am Updated: September 9 2021, 4.03am
Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant, a representative for the star has said (Ian West/PA)
Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant, a representative for the star has said.

The Oscar-winner, 31, is expecting her first child with New York City art dealer husband Cooke Maroney, a spokesperson told People.

Lawrence and Maroney were first linked in 2018 and became engaged in February the following year.

Jennifer Lawrence
They tied the knot in October 2019 with a ceremony at a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island.

Celebrity guests were said to include Emma Stone, Kris Jenner and Amy Schumer.

Lawrence, star of the Hunger Games films and a best actress Oscar winner for Silver Linings Playbook, previously described Maroney as “the greatest human being I’ve ever met”.

Speaking on a 2019 podcast, Lawrence was asked why she married him and said: “I don’t know, I started with the basics: ‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’

“It’s just – this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honoured to become a Maroney.”

Lawrence will star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Netflix film Don’t Look Up.

The superstar duo will play astronomers who discover there is a comet heading directly towards earth.

Don’t Look Up will be released in cinemas in December and on Netflix on December 24.

