Friday, September 10th 2021
News / UK & World

First trailer released for musical about Diana, Princess of Wales

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 6.12pm
Diana, Princess of Wales (John Stillwell/PA)
Diana, Princess of Wales sings “I’ll light the world” in the first trailer for the Broadway show Diana: The Musical, which will stream on Netflix.

The musical, filmed on stage in New York, was in previews at the Longacre Theatre when the coronavirus pandemic shut Broadway down in March 2020.

A filmed version will now be available to watch at home around the world before the show reopens in the autumn.

The trailer for the film shows Diana curtseying for the Queen, as well as a glimpse at her July 1981 wedding to the Prince of Wales and her cradling one of her newborn babies.

Played by actress Jeanna de Waal, she sings: “Flashbulbs fill the air, frenzy fills the night.

“A lonely girl aswirl, lost in blinding light.”

Netflix says the show will “celebrate the life and legacy of Princess Diana” and describes the film as a “first-of-its-kind premiere event”.

The show is directed by Christopher Ashley and written by Joe DiPietro and David Bryan.

The trailer comes just days after the first screening of the film Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart as Diana, at the Venice Film Festival.

The film will be unveiled in the UK next month when it premieres at the BFI London Film Festival.

The fifth series of The Crown, due to be released next year, will see Elizabeth Debicki play Diana, taking over the role from Emma Corrin.

