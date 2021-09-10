Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021
Entertainment / TV & Film

Kim Kardashian West reveals five-year-old son Saint broke his arm

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 7.16am
Kim Kardashian West said she broke down in tears after five-year-old son Saint fractured his arm (Ian West/PA)
Kim Kardashian West said she broke down in tears after five-year-old son Saint fractured his arm (Ian West/PA)

Kim Kardashian West has said she broke down in tears after five-year-old son Saint fractured his arm.

The reality TV star and businesswoman revealed Saint broke his arm “in a few places” on Thursday.

She did not say how it happened.

Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West revealed her five-year-old son Saint has broken his arm (Instagram screenshot)

Kardashian West, 40, shared a picture showing her pushing Saint in a wheelchair with his arm wrapped up.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: “Who do you think cried more today? My baby broke his arm in a few places today.

“I’m not ok.”

Kardashian West later shared a picture of Saint’s cast and wrote “poor baby” alongside a sad face emoji.

Saint is one of Kardashian West’s four children with estranged husband Kanye West.

They are also parents to North, eight, Chicago, three and two-year-old Psalm.

Kardashian West filed for divorce from West, 44, in February, citing irreconcilable differences.

However, last month they reunited at a listening party for the rapper’s new album Donda.

The former couple raised eyebrows when Kardashian West joined West while wearing a wedding dress.

