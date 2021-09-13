Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kate Hudson engaged to Danny Fujikawa after five years together

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 10.32pm
Actress Kate Hudson has revealed she is engaged to partner Danny Fujikawa after five years together (PA)
Actress Kate Hudson has revealed she is engaged to partner Danny Fujikawa after five years together.

The Almost Famous star, 42, revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a picture of her and her new fiance embracing by the ocean.

Hudson also showed off her new diamond ring.

She captioned the post, “Let’s go!” and added a bride emoji.

Hudson, known for rom-com roles such as How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, You, Me And Dupree and Bride Wars, welcomed her first child with musician Fujikawa – a daughter – in 2018.

They began dating in 2016 and have known each other for two decades.

Fujikawa is the stepbrother of Sara and Erin Foster, two of Hudson’s closest friends and the daughters of famed music producer David Foster.

Sara commented on the post: “Whoa. It’s official. Not gonna lie, been a hard secret to keep. I may have slipped and told a few people.”

And Erin wrote: “Finally we are officially sisters!!”

Hudson, who is the daughter of actress Goldie Hawn, has two sons – Ryder, 16, and Bingham, eight – from previous relationships.

She was married to Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson from 2000-2007 and was engaged to Muse singer Matt Bellamy from 2011-2014.

