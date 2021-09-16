Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Whitney Houston classic The Bodyguard tipped for the remake treatment

By Press Association
September 16 2021, 2.11am
The Bodyguard, which starred Whitney Houston, is reportedly the latest classic film set to get the remake treatment (Peter Jordan/PA)
The Bodyguard is reportedly the latest classic film set to get the remake treatment.

The 1992 drama featured Whitney Houston in her first acting role as a music superstar and Kevin Costner as the former secret service agent hired to protect her.

It was a global hit and its soundtrack is one of the best-selling in movie history thanks to songs including I Will Always Love You and I Have Nothing.

Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner  starred in The Bodyguard, which has been tipped for the remake treatment (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

A reimagined version is in the works, with acclaimed playwright Matthew Lopez writing the script, according to Variety.

It is said to be in development at studio Warner Bros.

No casting choices were announced.

Houston, who died aged 48 in 2012, played actress and singer Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard.

Whitney Houston arrives at an awards ceremony
The 1992 film featured Whitney Houston in her first acting role (Ian West/PA)

Costner’s Frank Farmer gets hired to protect her from a stalker, but the pair fall in love.

The Bodyguard was dismissed as cheesy and melodramatic by critics upon its release and received seven nominations at the Golden Raspberry Awards, the parody ceremony recognising Hollywood missteps.

The nods including worst picture, worst actor for Costner, 66, and worst actress for Houston.

Despite the critical opprobrium, The Bodyguard has proved to be enduringly popular with audiences.

The soundtrack won the Grammy Award for album of the year.

