Disney announces streaming plans for Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings

Marvel blockbuster Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings will make its streaming debut as part of the newly announced Disney+ Day.
The event will take place on November 12, to mark the two-year anniversary of the streaming service.
Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings, which stars Simu Liu and Awkwafina, made a big splash at the box office following its release in August.
It has grossed 322 million dollars (£236 million) worldwide, an impressive total in the pandemic era.
Family adventure Jungle Cruise, which stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt, will also be available to mark Disney+ Day, it was announced.
And Home Sweet Home Alone, a reimagining of the beloved Christmas franchise, will be another addition, Disney said.
Other releases include; Pixar animated short film Ciao Alberto, featuring characters from summer movie Luca; the first five episodes from season two of The World According To Jeff Goldblum; and Dopesick, an original series starring Michael Keaton.
Disney+ was launched as a rival to Netflix and has 116 million subscribers, compared to the 209 million of its chief competitor.